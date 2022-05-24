Myriad Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 2.4% of Myriad Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Myriad Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $22,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 800,016.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,729,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728,159 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,465,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,410,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Bank of America by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,603,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,537,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,656 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.41.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $2.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.87. 69,016,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,584,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.18.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Bank of America Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.