Myriad Asset Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 46,289 SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 46,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,987,000. SolarEdge Technologies comprises about 1.4% of Myriad Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of SolarEdge Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 343,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,227,000 after buying an additional 138,005 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,758,000. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 141,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,666,000 after purchasing an additional 18,077 shares during the period. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $255.63. 716,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,371. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.86 and a twelve month high of $389.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $3,106,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 19,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.08, for a total transaction of $6,422,620.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,214 shares of company stock worth $14,649,566 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SEDG. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $344.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $328.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.74.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

