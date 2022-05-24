Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.30-$1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.26. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have commented on MYE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered Myers Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Shares of MYE stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.99. 2,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,613. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.77. The stock has a market cap of $835.55 million, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.41. Myers Industries has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $25.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $225.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.21 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 5.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Myers Industries will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is presently 45.38%.

In related news, Director Frederic Jack Liebau, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.42 per share, with a total value of $92,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Myers Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myers Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.