mStable USD Price Hits $1.00 (MUSD)

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. mStable USD has a market cap of $40.98 million and approximately $131,910.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, mStable USD has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One mStable USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003406 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,255.88 or 0.99921114 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00038557 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00016347 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000347 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

