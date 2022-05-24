MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Acquired by Fundsmith LLP

Fundsmith LLP lifted its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Fundsmith LLP’s holdings in MSCI were worth $129,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 293.8% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

Shares of MSCI traded down $3.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $414.61. 394,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,432. The firm has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $462.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $530.81. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $376.41 and a 52-week high of $679.85.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.18 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 205.88% and a net margin of 35.65%. MSCI’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.61%.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MSCI. Redburn Partners began coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their target price on MSCI from $700.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on MSCI from $720.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $556.50.

MSCI Company Profile (Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.