Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $235.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MHGVY shares. Pareto Securities upgraded Mowi ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. DNB Markets lowered Mowi ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Get Mowi ASA alerts:

Shares of MHGVY traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.20. 24,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,442. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.41. Mowi ASA has a 52-week low of $21.95 and a 52-week high of $29.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mowi ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mowi ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.