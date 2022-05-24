MonetaryUnit Trading 34.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $509,972.96 and $161.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 34.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00005282 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Swinca (SWI) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000448 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00141676 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000088 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 249,177,739 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.