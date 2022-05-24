Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 50.4% Over Last Week (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Over the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded down 50.4% against the dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be bought for $1.44 or 0.00004926 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market cap of $179,735.54 and approximately $4,353.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 269.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,250.37 or 0.83197541 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003427 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $150.21 or 0.00515337 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00034022 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,466.79 or 1.45693947 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 125,186 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

