MIR COIN Price Hits $0.0029 on Major Exchanges (MIR)

MIR COIN (MIR) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. MIR COIN has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and approximately $44,559.00 worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MIR COIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MIR COIN has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MIR COIN Profile

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 780,627,481 coins. MIR COIN’s official website is www.mircoin.io . MIR COIN’s official message board is medium.com/@blockchainmir . MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

MIR COIN Coin Trading

