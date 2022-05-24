MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Price Down 27.1% Over Last Week

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Over the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 27.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $2.28 million and $22,143.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0123 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,390.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,964.69 or 0.06684756 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000283 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $70.03 or 0.00238272 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00016597 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $194.58 or 0.00662052 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.26 or 0.00650770 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00079036 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004369 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MINTME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

