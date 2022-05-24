Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Minerva Surgical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.30). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minerva Surgical will report full year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($1.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.92). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Minerva Surgical.

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07).

UTRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerva Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Minerva Surgical from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTRS. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Minerva Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new stake in Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,574,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $386,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $451,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTRS traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.42. The company had a trading volume of 9,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,234. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.02. Minerva Surgical has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $10.37.

Minerva Surgical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company offers Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps.

