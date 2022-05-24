Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 503,055 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 1.69% of Meta Financial Group worth $30,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CASH. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 54.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,537 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after acquiring an additional 62,840 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 46.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,543 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 11,970 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,703,957 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $246,863,000 after acquiring an additional 14,287 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 41.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,706 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 9,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 18.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,933 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.66. 1,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,334. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $65.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.77.

Meta Financial Group ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $193.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.08 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 26.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.72%.

In related news, EVP Kia S. Tang sold 4,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $228,260.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,702.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CASH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Meta Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

About Meta Financial Group (Get Rating)

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset-based lending, factoring, leasing, insurance premium financing, government guaranteed lending, and other commercial finance products; warehouse financing; healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

