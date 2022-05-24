Maxcoin Price Reaches $0.0032 (MAX)

Maxcoin (MAX) traded 38.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. During the last week, Maxcoin has traded 34% higher against the dollar. Maxcoin has a market cap of $198,628.64 and $35.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maxcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Maxcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29,372.34 or 0.99937919 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00037210 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.11 or 0.00207936 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00092367 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00124543 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.21 or 0.00232094 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006797 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003271 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maxcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maxcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.