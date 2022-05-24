Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Lowered by Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,495 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $602,624,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $574,844,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,587,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,007,608,000 after buying an additional 1,195,525 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,315,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,654,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.94.

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total value of $34,847,283.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,841,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,033,167,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $7.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $340.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,425,402. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $305.61 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

