Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,016,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,885 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.2% of Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned 0.10% of Mastercard worth $365,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 646,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $232,159,000 after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Mastercard by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $279,374,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $12.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $348.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,410,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,425,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $350.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $305.61 and a one year high of $399.92.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $35,080,137.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,054,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,330,742,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.94.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

