Marc Seguin Buys 15,000 Shares of Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Stock

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) Director Marc Seguin bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.69 per share, with a total value of C$100,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 223,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,493,208.

Shares of TSE DBM traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$6.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,493. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.45. Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$6.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$581.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.69.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$641.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$618.37 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Doman Building Materials Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Doman Building Materials Group’s payout ratio is presently 39.30%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DBM. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Doman Building Materials Group in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.89.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

