Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $27.38

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.38 and last traded at $27.48, with a volume of 39303 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.33.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MKTAY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Makita from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Makita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.93.

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

