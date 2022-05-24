Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Maiden from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Maiden alerts:

Maiden stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.00. The stock had a trading volume of 203,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.26. Maiden has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $3.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66.

Maiden ( NASDAQ:MHLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.74 million during the quarter. Maiden had a net margin of 19.56% and a negative return on equity of 11.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MHLD. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Maiden by 294.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 30,066 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Maiden by 262.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 14,471 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Maiden by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 124,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 36,939 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Maiden in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Maiden by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,484,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,170,000 after purchasing an additional 40,292 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maiden Company Profile (Get Rating)

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.