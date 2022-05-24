Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Sold by Myriad Asset Management Ltd.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 96.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,675 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 472,610 shares during the period. Myriad Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,415,000. Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 8.3% in the third quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,016,574 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $54,478,000 after buying an additional 7,483 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 2,462.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 44,301 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 42,572 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $157,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LYFT traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,288,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,188,329. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.24 and a twelve month high of $63.07.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $875.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.91 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 50.06% and a negative net margin of 22.42%. Lyft’s revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LYFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lyft from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Lyft from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Lyft from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lyft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.62.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

