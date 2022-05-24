Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Acquired by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,866 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LULU. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of LULU traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $272.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,304,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,110. The company has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $360.20. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $263.20 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.88.

About Lululemon Athletica (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.