Lua Token (LUA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.03 Million

Lua Token (LUA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. One Lua Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0605 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lua Token has traded flat against the US dollar. Lua Token has a total market cap of $5.03 million and $20,100.00 worth of Lua Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Lua Token

LUA is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Lua Token’s total supply is 210,628,942 coins and its circulating supply is 83,081,924 coins. Lua Token’s official Twitter account is @luaswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lua Token’s official website is luaswap.org/# . Lua Token’s official message board is medium.com/luaswap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Lua Token Coin Trading

