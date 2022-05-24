Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Trims Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 13.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,843,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,093,868,000 after buying an additional 1,944,885 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 77.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,896,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,156 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,635,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,950 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,996,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,740,000 after purchasing an additional 42,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,895,000 after purchasing an additional 206,547 shares during the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $137.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.90 and a beta of 1.80. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.01 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.98.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $383.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.89 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $400.00 to $344.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $370.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $335.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $260.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.73.

In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

