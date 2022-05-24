Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 800 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Humana were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 885.7% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Humana by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Humana from $491.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Humana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.28.

In other Humana news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total value of $1,443,472.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total transaction of $1,718,089.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,636.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,644 shares of company stock worth $4,702,360. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HUM opened at $441.39 on Tuesday. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $472.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $442.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $432.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.83 by $1.21. Humana had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.36%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

