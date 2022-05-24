Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 2,300 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 322.6% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at $40,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $204.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $108.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.67 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.43.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

CAT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.88.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,153.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,933 shares of company stock worth $11,541,376. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.