Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Reduces Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 749 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Cintas were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total transaction of $5,290,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,933 shares in the company, valued at $12,245,602.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total transaction of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $370.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $345.33 and a 52 week high of $461.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $401.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.48.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.22. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

