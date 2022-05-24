Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases New Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 55,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owned approximately 0.05% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.
CPRX stock opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.22. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $8.65. The company has a market cap of $711.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.29.
Several analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $8.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.
About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.
