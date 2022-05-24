Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $465,000 Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.21.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $133.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.96. The company has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.29. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.35 and a twelve month high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 101.25%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

