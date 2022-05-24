Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $396,000 Stock Holdings in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its holdings in shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Mercer International were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Mercer International by 137.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 18,789 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercer International by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 3rd quarter worth about $408,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 3rd quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercer International by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 48,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg purchased 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $98,252.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MERC opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $952.30 million, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.40. Mercer International Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $17.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.05.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. Mercer International had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 37.70%. The firm had revenue of $592.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mercer International Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.85%.

MERC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James set a $19.00 price target on shares of Mercer International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

