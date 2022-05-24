Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $352,000 Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ESS. StockNews.com began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $352.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $358.67.

ESS stock opened at $287.22 on Tuesday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $278.85 and a fifty-two week high of $363.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $330.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.74.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 26.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 145.70%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

