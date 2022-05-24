Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $343,000 Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 88,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $116.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,276,208.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $130.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.02. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.46 and a 12-month high of $145.98. The firm has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.75.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

RSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.75.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

