Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Decreases Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,455 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,004 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 783,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,345,000 after acquiring an additional 94,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,695,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PANW opened at $500.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $568.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $541.21. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $350.96 and a 1 year high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.11. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 54.57%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PANW. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $626.48.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.26, for a total transaction of $7,395,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total value of $2,237,439.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,032 shares of company stock worth $40,587,677 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

