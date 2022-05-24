Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 1,800 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,184,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $400,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,179 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,436,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $303,288,000 after acquiring an additional 733,144 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,452,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $248,406,000 after acquiring an additional 482,532 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,283,000 after acquiring an additional 291,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,525,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $196,698,000 after acquiring an additional 953,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $38.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.31. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $68.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.94.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up 841.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is 29.59%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XRAY. Bank of America downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, William Blair downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $273,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,005.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

