Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Shares Acquired by Eventide Asset Management LLC

Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 266,128 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,215 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $23,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 10.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,435,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,955,000 after buying an additional 221,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 563,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,228,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 296.1% in the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 305,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,623,000 after buying an additional 228,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 1,809.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 283,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,768,000 after acquiring an additional 268,880 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 83.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,105,000 after acquiring an additional 108,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LOB. StockNews.com began coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Live Oak Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOB traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $36.72. The company had a trading volume of 521,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,407. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.31 and a 200 day moving average of $65.99. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.80 and a 52-week high of $99.89. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.54.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.34%.

In related news, insider Steve Smits sold 2,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $173,418.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Profile (Get Rating)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.