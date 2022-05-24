Liquity Reaches Market Cap of $103.53 Million (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. Liquity has a market capitalization of $103.53 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Liquity has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Liquity coin can now be bought for about $1.45 or 0.00004955 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 265.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24,793.49 or 0.84898849 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003421 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $152.48 or 0.00522114 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00034182 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,418.13 or 1.45249814 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Liquity Coin Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,550,393 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

