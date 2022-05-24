Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Purchased by Coatue Management LLC

Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,418,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516,630 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Li Auto worth $77,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 9.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Li Auto by 215.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 98,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 67,470 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Li Auto by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its stake in Li Auto by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 252,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,103,000 after acquiring an additional 138,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Li Auto by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. 21.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Li Auto from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.24.

Shares of LI traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.47. The stock had a trading volume of 6,660,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,524,388. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,347.00 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.61. Li Auto Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.45.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.79. Li Auto had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 167.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

