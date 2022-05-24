Level Four Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,822,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,158,000 after purchasing an additional 379,862 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 17.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,172,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,068 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,894,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,283,000 after acquiring an additional 166,213 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,261,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,965,000 after acquiring an additional 178,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,076,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,891,000 after acquiring an additional 13,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.10.

In related news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $13,117,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $121,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 906,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,235,910 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $18.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.55 and a 200-day moving average of $21.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.65. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.38 and a 1-year high of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 70.61% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $409.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

