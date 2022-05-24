Level Four Advisory Services LLC Takes $432,000 Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,376 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,081 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,095 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PXD opened at $272.00 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $133.73 and a twelve month high of $279.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $250.45 and a 200-day moving average of $220.05. The stock has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.53.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $7.38 dividend. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.85%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

In related news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total transaction of $686,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,595,917.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total transaction of $452,071.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,002 shares of company stock valued at $25,293,266 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PXD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $236.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.53.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

