Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 14,841 First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 1.56% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 12,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $585,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVLU opened at $24.42 on Tuesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a twelve month low of $21.89 and a twelve month high of $26.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.11 and its 200 day moving average is $25.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

