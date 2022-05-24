Level Four Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 52.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,383,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,597 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $43,651,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,608,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,051,000 after purchasing an additional 481,137 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 50.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,101,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,437,000 after acquiring an additional 368,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 19.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,907,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,579,000 after acquiring an additional 310,252 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $338,556.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $78.13 on Tuesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.54 and a 12-month high of $100.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.31. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by $0.44. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 69.88% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 20.69 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 7.02%.

STLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

About Steel Dynamics (Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

