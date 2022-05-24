Level Four Advisory Services LLC Makes New $455,000 Investment in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,340 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Summit Materials by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,947,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,161,000 after buying an additional 88,520 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 2.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,779,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,830,000 after purchasing an additional 92,006 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,408,000 after purchasing an additional 50,440 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,301,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,239,000 after purchasing an additional 277,818 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,134,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,543,000 after acquiring an additional 84,994 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

NYSE:SUM opened at $26.24 on Tuesday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $41.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.04 and a 200-day moving average of $33.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). Summit Materials had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $392.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Summit Materials’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

