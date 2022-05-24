Level Four Advisory Services LLC Makes New $385,000 Investment in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,947 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 433.3% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Richard H. King acquired 2,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $30,012.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 75,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,279.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven Lee Rhodes sold 14,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $195,282.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 127,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,275.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $13.51 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.09.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 52.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

