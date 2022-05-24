Level Four Advisory Services LLC Makes New $340,000 Investment in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 868 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,078,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,144,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 457,353 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $179,031,000 after acquiring an additional 215,617 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 578,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $234,011,000 after acquiring an additional 157,389 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $272.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.29. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $263.20 and a one year high of $485.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $341.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $360.20.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 37.92%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $428.00 to $423.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.88.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

