Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 8,254 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,254 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCL stock opened at $13.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.40. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.02.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.42). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 268.65% and a negative return on equity of 56.97%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.79) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6142.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CCL. Argus cut shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.05.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

