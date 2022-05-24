Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 31,637 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 146.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 31,637 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,231,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,910,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,859,000 after purchasing an additional 567,553 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,758,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,673,000 after purchasing an additional 248,552 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,010,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,414 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,967,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,664,000 after purchasing an additional 427,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NLY shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JMP Securities lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.75 to $7.25 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Shares of NLY opened at $6.44 on Tuesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average of $7.46.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 141.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

