Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $260.00 to $240.00. The stock traded as low as $199.37 and last traded at $199.39, with a volume of 1848 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $204.97.

LII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Lennox International from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Lennox International from $394.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Lennox International from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Lennox International from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.10.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 9,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.86, for a total value of $2,499,860.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total transaction of $536,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,783,260. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lennox International by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Tobam raised its position in Lennox International by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $240.61 and its 200 day moving average is $275.69.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.33. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 153.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a boost from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

About Lennox International (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

