Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

LEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lennar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Lennar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lennar from $108.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.27.

Shares of NYSE LEN traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,068,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,881,083. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lennar has a twelve month low of $70.67 and a twelve month high of $117.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.47.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lennar will post 16.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 11.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Lennar by 14.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,617,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,027,993,000 after buying an additional 1,614,706 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Lennar by 18.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,104,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $946,566,000 after buying an additional 1,589,820 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Lennar by 14.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,112,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,041,036,000 after buying an additional 1,437,557 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its stake in Lennar by 111.9% during the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,368,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,056,000 after buying an additional 722,560 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lennar by 290.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 709,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,596,000 after buying an additional 527,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

