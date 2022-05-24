Lassonde Industries Inc (LAS.A) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 on June 15th

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th.

Lassonde Industries stock traded down C$1.83 on Tuesday, reaching C$120.99. 1,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,547. The stock has a market cap of C$838.82 million and a PE ratio of 11.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.35. Lassonde Industries has a twelve month low of C$119.82 and a twelve month high of C$192.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$138.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$148.73.

Separately, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$170.00 to C$169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

