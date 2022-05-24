Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Acquired by Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,173,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,877 shares during the quarter. Landstar System accounts for approximately 1.3% of Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned 5.70% of Landstar System worth $389,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 35.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,211,000 after purchasing an additional 40,365 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 10.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 6.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 21.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in Landstar System during the third quarter valued at approximately $997,000. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Shares of LSTR traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $147.73. 264,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,328. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.12 and a 12 month high of $188.63.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 49.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 8.84%.

In related news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $151.30 per share, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

LSTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.83.

Landstar System Profile (Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.