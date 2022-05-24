Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Coatue Management LLC

Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 110.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 860,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452,154 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up 2.7% of Coatue Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Coatue Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Lam Research worth $618,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,704,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total transaction of $378,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,425 shares in the company, valued at $11,054,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine P. Lego acquired 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $9.18 on Monday, reaching $483.30. 1,056,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $495.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $580.95. The firm has a market cap of $67.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.27. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $442.53 and a 1-year high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $670.90.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

