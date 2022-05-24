KRS Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in Verint Systems by 278.2% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,958,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,539 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Verint Systems by 52,202.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,223,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,538 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Verint Systems by 700.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,012,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,160,000 after acquiring an additional 885,982 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in Verint Systems by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,528,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,041,000 after acquiring an additional 488,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Verint Systems by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 5,215,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,879,000 after acquiring an additional 233,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

VRNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet cut Verint Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.80.

Shares of VRNT opened at $50.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -720.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.02. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.46 and a twelve month high of $56.39.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $234.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.77 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 3,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $194,338.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 213,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,293.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Reid French, Jr. purchased 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.70 per share, for a total transaction of $247,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,987.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 105,116 shares of company stock valued at $5,354,750 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Verint Systems (Get Rating)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.